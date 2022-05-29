Firearms and Narcotics Violations

On May 27, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm members of The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division conducted proactive motor vehicle enforcement in the downtown area of Bridgeport.

While traveling on Lafayette Square, Officers observed a silver Infiniti I35 turn onto Golden Hill Street without utilizing a proper turn signal. The vehicle was also being operated with an obscured paper license plate.

As a result of these violations a motor vehicle stop was conducted on Golden Hill Street.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Seth Williams of Bridgeport Connecticut. Williams told the officers that he did not have a driver’s license (suspended since June 2007). Williams was also unable to produce proof of registration or insurance. Williams exited the vehicle at which time narcotics were observed in the operator/passenger compartment area – in close proximity to where he was seated. Williams was then placed under arrest. Subsequent to Williams arrest, 27 pills were located on his person that tested positive for the presence of MDMA (Ecstasy). Seth Williams is charged with Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Failure to Keep Narcotics in Original Container, Falsifying a Marker Plate/Registration, Operating Under Suspension, and Failure to Use Proper Turn Signal. Bond is set at $150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2022.

The only other occupant of the vehicle was seated in the front passenger seat. That person was identified as 33-year-old Jason Sampson of Norwalk Connecticut. Officers instructed Sampson to exit the vehicle as it was going to be towed. Upon his exit Officers observed a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun (with high capacity magazine) positioned in the passenger side door compartment of the vehicle. Sampson was also placed under arrest. He is a convicted felon who is currently on probation & parole and listed on the Connecticut Deadly Weapons Offender Registry. Jason Sampson is charged with Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Bond is set at 150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2022. Parole has been notified.

This is the 40th firearm recovered by BPD Narcotics and Vice Officers this year.