STRATFORD LIBRARY HOLDS ANNUAL BOOK SALE JUNE 3-5

Board Fund-Raiser Begins June 3rd with “Advance Sale”

The Stratford Library will return with its annual book sale Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2022 . The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is being organized this year by

the Board of Trustees under Co-chairmen Sue Johnson and Beth DaPonte of Stratford.

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, videos, DVDs and audio tapes at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers. The initial sale will commence with an “Advance Sale” on Friday, June 3 from 5-8 pm. There is a $5 entry fee with all books full price. The general book sale will continue on Saturday, June 4 from 10 am-4 pm. Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival. On Sunday, June 5 the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 11 am-2 pm and $5 a bag from 2-4 pm (bags provided).

For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

LIBRARY TO CLOSE FOR MEMORIAL DAY

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, CT will be closed on Sunday and Monday, May 29 and 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day . The library will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 at 10 am.

Current library hours are: Monday – Thursday: 10 am – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday: 10-5 pm.

For further Library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

