Westport News: Riverside Avenue Road Closure

Westport, CT – Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced that, due to recent weather conditions, Riverside Avenue between Charles Street and Railroad Place will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11 and between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM on Thursday, May 12 in order to facilitate final paving of the roadway after a long reconstruction project.

All persons wishing to drop off passengers on either side of the Saugatuck Train Station are advised to enter the station through Ferry Lane on the south side of the station. Those that wish to drop off on the North (Westbound) side of the Station are advised to continue driving on Ferry Lane past the Eastbound platform, go under the railroad bridge and proceed to the Railroad Place drop off for the Westbound platform, which will remain open through this period.

Alternatively Westbound passengers can be dropped off in Lot #1 and walk up the staircase to the Westbound platform.

Detour signage will be posted, and traffic control personnel will be utilized to assist commuters through the detour.

All roadwork and closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions. Signage will be updated as necessary.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use extra caution and allow ample time for travel in this area.

