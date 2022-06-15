Bob Stefanowski on Lamont’s Diesel Fuel Tax Increase

Branford, CT– Bob Stefanowski, candidate for Governor of Connecticut, reacts to today’s announcement on the 9.1 cent increase on the Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax Rate on Diesel Fuel:

“Governor Lamont says he is a tax cutter. Really? He raised taxes by $1.8 billion his first year in office, tried his best to put up tolls, settled for the truck tax, and today, with inflation at its highest level in 40 years, raised the diesel tax by over 20%. Higher costs for goods means higher inflation, and an even more expensive state. I urge Governor Lamont to suspend all state taxes on gas and diesel to help residents get through the current crisis that he and President Biden have created.”