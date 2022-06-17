Connecticut Families Can Now Apply for the Child Tax Credit



The state is now receiving applications for families seeking the Child Tax Rebate, one of several tax cuts approved by Democrats in this year’s state budget. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible for the maximum state tax rebate of up to $250 per child.



The following income guidelines will determine eligibility for the maximum rebate of $250 per child, while those with higher income rates may be eligible for a reduced rebate:Single or married, filing separately: $100,000 or lessHead of household: $160,000 or lessMarried, filing jointly: $200,000 or lessApplications will remain open until the end of July, with qualified recipients beginning to receive funds in late August. To apply, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

