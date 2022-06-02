Bridgeport News: $3.7 Million Grant

Bridgeport, CT— City officials announce the State Bond Commission granted $3.7 million for Bridgeport’s critical infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

“We are pleased with the approved funds, which will benefit Bridgeport’s economic and community development potential,” stated Mayor Ganim. “I’d like to thank Governor Lamont and the bond commission for their support in securing funding for these improvements. I’d also like to express my gratitude to our Bridgeport State legislative delegation for their ongoing support.”

Approved projects include:

• $1.5 million for the Applied Behavioral Rehabilitation Institute, Inc.’s facility developments at the Home for the Brave Rehabilitation Institute in Bridgeport.

• $2 million for the Mount Growmore Hydroponic Farming Greenhouse and Wellness Campus, which will promote indoor urban agriculture and the provision of community-designed services.

• $250,000 to renovate Ellsworth Field’s fence and dugouts for its minor league grounds.

“I would like to thank Governor Lamont and members of the Connecticut State Bond Commission for recognizing this project’s value and including it on the next meeting agenda,” said State Representative Steve Stafstrom (D – Bridgeport), who also serves as a volunteer coach for Black Rock Little League. “Over the past several years, Black Rock Little League has experienced a resurgence in participation and my hope is that these improved fields will continue to grow these programs, which help foster social skills like teamwork, perseverance and more among our youth.”

“I am pleased that Bridgeport featured prominently in the last round of funding,” Rep. Christopher Rosario said. “This is a testament to a delegation that works together to bring state funding home for important projects and programs for our great city.”

