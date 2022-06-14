BYSTANDER’S QUICK ACTIONS SAVES DROWNING CHILD

#Trumbull CT– A local woman is credited with saving the life of a child on Thursday night, June 9th,

after she pulled the girl from the community swimming pool at the Ten Apartments, 100

Oakview Drive, Trumbull. The victim, a five-year-old Trumbull girl, was found

unresponsive in the water at about 6:00 p.m., and was pulled out of the water. A

bystander at the pool saw what was occurring, immediately stepped in to help, and

began doing CPR and rescue breathing on the girl. A short time later, the girl coughed

up water and regained consciousness.

The five (5) year-old girl was swimming with her mother and another child in the pool

when the mother turned away for a moment to assist the other child. The victim ended

up in the deep end of the pool where she became limp and was face down in the water.

The mother then grabbed the girl out of the pool, but the child was blue in the face and

unresponsive. The mother called 911, while the bystander resuscitated the child.

Trumbull Police and Trumbull EMS all responded and arrived on scene shortly after,

where they found the victim conscious, alert and breathing, now being held by her

mother. The child was then transported to Bridgeport Hospital for further evaluation, and

she is expected to make a full recovery.

This press release was made possible by: