MAYOR GANIM ANNOUNCES INTERIM CITY ATTORNEY AND ADDITION OF TWO ASSOCIATE CITY ATTORNEYS

BRIDGEPORT, CT— Mayor Ganim announces that today marks City Attorney R. Christopher Meyer’s final day of municipal service with the City of Bridgeport. Effective immediately, Attorney Mark T. Anastasia has been appointed Bridgeport’s City Attorney. In addition, Attorneys James T. Maye and Deborah M. Garskof will join the City Attorneys Office as Associate City Attorneys on June 27, 2022.

Attorney Anastasi will serve on an interim basis, with one of his primary responsibilities to assist the mayor in the selection of his successor for the position of City Attorney, who will then serve out the current term through December 31, 2023. Attorney Anastasi is experienced in this role as he formerly served as Bridgeport City Attorney continuously from 1992 through 2015.

Attorney Maye and Attorney Garskof have vast experience in the legal sector and bring with them expertise in employment law, real estate transactions, litigation strategy, research, negotiations, and resolutions. Attorney Garskof most recently comes to Bridgeport from Ury & Moskow of Fairfield where she served as a member since 1998 and carried a robust caseload. Attorney Maye will be leaving his own practice of the Law Offices of James T. Maye, LLC where he was established in Norwalk as a general practice firm focusing on real estate, bankruptcy and business law.

Former City Attorney Meyer has dedicated more than three decades of service to Bridgeport, with the last six and one-half as the City’s chief counsel. The Administration as a whole, and Mayor Ganim in particular, are most grateful for Attorney Meyers’ many years of outstanding legal representation of Bridgeport and numerous contributions to the city.

“I appreciate Attorney Anastasi returning to the position of City Attorney to lead the Office and providing his assistance as we search for a successor,” stated Mayor Ganim. “I want to again thank Attorney Meyer for his outstanding service to the city, and his leadership in my administration. We all wish him well.”