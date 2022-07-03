$3.75M FOR FAIRFIELD ROAD SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS ON UPCOMING BOND AGENDA

(HARTFORD, CT) – State Representatives Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Fairfield) and Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield, Southport), and State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) announced that their community bonding requests – totaling $3.75 million – have been placed on the State Bond Commission’s agenda by the Governor.

$1.75 Million: Bike and pedestrian safety improvements on Route 130 between Shoreham Village Road and the Post Road Circle

Bike and pedestrian safety improvements on Route 130 between Shoreham Village Road and the Post Road Circle $2 Million: Pedestrian safety and ADA improvements to the intersections at Churchill Road and Wilson Street, and Route 59 and Churchill Road in Stratfield

Rep. McCarthy Vahey said, “Pedestrian, bicycle, and ADA safety were some of the first issues I worked on as an elected leader, so securing critical funding on the bonding agenda to make our community’s roadways safer is a welcome reminder that there remains plenty of work to be done. With four schools and a senior living facility in this neighborhood corridor, this project will ensure that students, families, and seniors will all have safe pedestrian access to the community. I want to thank the Governor’s Office and Bonding Subcommittee for recognizing the need for this funding and placing it on the agenda.”

“Providing safe and accessible roadways to all who use them in our community is a baseline necessity,” Rep. Leeper said. “I am thankful and proud to have worked collaboratively with Governor Lamont’s Office, and the Bonding Subcommittee House Chair, Representative Dorinda Borer, to secure this vital funding on the agenda to make our community safer for everyone. In addition to increased safety, the improvements to be made with this anticipated funding will also increase connectivity between the Post Rd traffic circle and the neighborhoods and businesses along Rt. 130. This work is important for neighbors and businesses alike and I’m excited for the benefits this funding brings to our community.”

Sen. Hwang, who serves as the ranking senator on the bonding subcommittee, said, “With today’s action by the State Bond Commission we are another step closer to making our local road and intersection safer. The intersection of Kings Highway Cutoff & Post Rd (Route 130) will ease traffic congestion & increase safety. The Stratfield community’s Churchill Road & Wilson Street intersection in addition to previous bonding for the intersection of Stratfield Road (State Route 59 & Fairfield Woods Road) will greatly enhance both traffic & pedestrian/bike safety. We are fortunate in Fairfield to have a responsive Stratfield Village Association and the Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee, both of whom advocate to ease the challenges that people face using various modes of transportation in town.”

“This state funding will provide much-needed safety improvements to Route 130 and the intersection of Churchill Road and Wilson Street, and I am glad that we could partner with the Town of Fairfield to make this happen,” said Governor Lamont, who serves as chairman of the State Bond Commission.

While not officially approved, most bonding requests that appear on the Commission’s agenda are approved. Their upcoming meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022.

