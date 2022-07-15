ANNUAL “BLUES ON THE BEACH” CELEBRATION SET FOR SAT. JULY 23rd

Stratford is set for the return of its annual “Blues on the Beach” summer music festival, which has become an increasingly popular summer ritual for the coastal town. The event will take place at Short Beach on Saturday, July 23rd, from 12:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Blues is part of the Stratford Celebrate Festivals and is run by volunteer Erin McLaughlin.

“Erin and her team always do a fantastic job of organizing the bands, stage, and vendors for this terrific event. I hope residents will come out and enjoy the sun and sand, amazing music, and some of the best views that Stratford has to offer,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick.

As with last year, Short Beach will close at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd, the evening before the festival, to accommodate stage set-up for Saturday’s events. The Short Beach Golf Course will be closed the entire day on Saturday, July 23rd.

Residents attending “Blues on the Beach” are asked to note the following:

Only Town Residents will be allowed to park at Short Beach. Stratford resident stickers are required to park at Short Beach.

Beach access will be closed on Friday, July 22 nd at 7:00 p.m., so preparations can be made.

at 7:00 p.m., so preparations can be made. Parking for the public will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Bicycles are allowed but must be walked in the park area per Stratford Police Department.

Golf Cart parking is allowed in designated area.

No dogs or pets are allowed at the beach.

Cooking with charcoal is prohibited.

A pickup and drop-off area for Ubers and children or family members has been designated at Wayne’s Walk at the intersection of Riverdale Drive and Lighthouse Ave.

Trash from attendees must fit inside of the BigBelly compacting receptacles available on site. Bagged garbage should be placed in dumpsters and not be left beside receptacles.

This year the Stratford Arts Commission is sponsoring a Tent Decorating Competition, and those winners that creatively decorate their tent will receive an early parking pass for Blues on the Beach in 2023.

Line-Up of Performing Bands:

12:00 – 12:45 pm Music Kick-Off, Soundview

1:00 – 1:45 pm Oddfellows

2:00 – 2:45 pm Vinny & Ray

3:00 – 4:00 pm CK3

4:15 – 5:15 pm Swamp Hogs

5:30 – 6:45 pm Remember September

7:00 – 8:00 pm Chris D’Amato

8:15 pm Alpaca Gnomes