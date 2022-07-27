Bob Stefanowski Releases Plan for Small Businesses

Plainville, CT– Bob Stefanowski, candidate for Governor of Connecticut, today joined Carrier Home Builders, Inc. in Plainville to share his plan to provide real relief and support to Connecticut’s Small Businesses.

“Connecticut is ranked at the bottom of states to do business. CNBC just gave CT’s economy an F. Small business owners are struggling with rampant inflation. And Governor Lamont’s solution is for these business owners to take on even more debt – while he sits on a $4.3 Billion surplus? The governor is completely out of touch with people’s pain. My plan offers real tax relief now and a tangible road to recovery – and still leaves the governor with $3.8 Billion to spare,” said Stefanowski.

John Carrier, of Carrier Home Builders, added, “As a second-generation builder, I am very aware of how expensive it is to build and run a business in Connecticut. Our company very seriously considered moving the business south because of the increasing challenges we face here in Connecticut – especially over the past two years. Everything is more expensive: not just wood but all supplies including doors, lighting, everything.”

Bob Stefanowski’s Plan for Small Businesses includes a 2 pronged approach:

Cut the taxes Ned Lamont raised on Small Businesses

Sales tax on safety equipment and PPE

Tax on food and restaurants

Diesel fuel tax

Truck tax / Highway Use Tax

$400 Million Unemployment Tax

$53 Million back from restored pass-through entity tax

Foster A Healthy Business Climate

Restore and expand the R&D tax credit system

Eliminate small business filing fees that Ned Lamont quadrupled

Reform costly state programs and regulatory burdens

Invest in workforce development

Streamline economic development websites and virtual entry points to be more user friendly

CT FAST FUNDS PROGRAM: Enable local community banks manage the applications and funding

More information at bobforgovernor.com/small-business

