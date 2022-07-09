Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: 2 Shot At Greene Homes

Jul 9, 2022

On July 8, 2022 at approximately 11:55 pm, the Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (4 rounds) in the area of Building 4 within the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system.  Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire.

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 12:10 am, St. Vincent’s Hospital staff reported a 22-year-old Bridgeport man walked into their Emergency Room (ER) suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.  Minutes later, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man walked into St. Vincent’s Hospital ER suffering from a single gunshot wound to the foot.  Both victims are listed in stable condition (non-life-threatening injuries).

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 am, Patrol Officers discovered a crime scene located at an apartment within the Greene Homes Housing Complex.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.  General Investigation (GI) Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at 203-581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

