Bridgeport News: Police Update on Bus Driver Attack

2022-07-08@4:58pm–#Bridgeport CT–A caller reported a bus driver being attacked on the 1800th block of Main Street. The Responding officers were told by the caller that a male assaulted a city bus driver and took their cell phone. The medics were dispatched to evaluate the bus driver’s injuries.



American Medical Response (AMR) personnel arrived on scene and evaluated the victim who had numerous superficial lacerations and redness to her hands, face, and legs. It was first reported that the victim was hospitalize by the victim declined to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Shortly after, blocks away, the Bridgeport Police spot someone who fits the description of the suspect and quickly detained him. The responsible suspect(Adrian Carter) was confirmed and then arrest without incident.

News 12’s Frank Recchia will have a report with the victim at 6pm tonight.