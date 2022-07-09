Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Police Update on Bus Driver Attack

Jul 9, 2022

2022-07-08@4:58pm–#Bridgeport CT–A caller reported a bus driver being attacked on the 1800th block of Main Street. The Responding officers were told by the caller that a male assaulted a city bus driver and took their cell phone. The medics were dispatched to evaluate the bus driver’s injuries.

American Medical Response (AMR) personnel arrived on scene and evaluated the victim who had numerous superficial lacerations and redness to her hands, face, and legs. It was first reported that the victim was hospitalize by the victim declined to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Shortly after, blocks away, the Bridgeport Police spot someone who fits the description of the suspect and quickly detained him. The responsible suspect(Adrian Carter) was confirmed and then arrest without incident.

News 12’s Frank Recchia will have a report with the victim at 6pm tonight.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

