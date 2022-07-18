Bridgeport News: Friday Night Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:15 pm Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Stillman Street on the report of a party shot. The victim was located inside a residence within that block suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim, identified as 32-year-old James Barnes of Bridgeport CT, was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.



The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. General Investigation (GI) Detectives conducted interviews on Stillman Street and at the hospital. There were no ShotSpotter activations in the area on this date and time.



Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Detective Michael Cantrell at 203-581-5240 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.



This press release is made possible by: