On July 21, 2022, the second victim of the July 10, 2022 shooting on Fairfield Avenue passed away. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Kazzmaire Dorsey of Bridgeport CT, died as a result of injuries sustained on July 10, 2022. The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.