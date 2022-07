CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022

5,008 Calls for Service

472 Motor Assists

254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk))

45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents)

211 Speeding violations

39 Seatbelts

146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change, following too closely, etc.)

