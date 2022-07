2022-07-22@12:12pm–#Fairfield CT– Police are on the scene once again at Calvin United Church at 901 Kings Highway for another possible death on the property. This is breaking news with little details. Nothing has been confirmed, police remain on the scene, and it is not known where on the property the body was found.



On July 10, 15-year-old Zion Burton was shot and killed at a birthday party celebration in the church hall.