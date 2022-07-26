Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

LEGISLATION TO COMBAT INCREASED USE OF DANGEROUS GUN CONVERSION DEVICES

Jul 26, 2022

Legislation would help address gun violence epidemic by tackling proliferation of automatic gun conversion devices and seizing profits from illegal trafficking

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined eight of their Senate colleagues in introducing legislation to combat the increased use and proliferation of dangerous gun conversion devices. The Preventing Illegal Weapons Trafficking Act would help tackle the ongoing gun violence epidemic by requiring federal law enforcement to coordinate efforts to prevent the importation and trafficking of “auto-sears” — and other illegal gun modification devices that can convert semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic weapons — and seize all profits that come from the illegal trafficking of these devices. 

“Gun conversion devices like auto-sears take a deadly weapon and make it even deadlier. After a quick and cheap installation, you transform a semi-automatic weapon into one that sprays bullets like a machine gun. This bill would crack down on the illegal trafficking of these devices and stop their proliferation,” said Murphy.

“This measure will crack down on dangerous firearm modification devices that threaten public safety,” said Blumenthal. “Access to cheap, easy to use conversion tools allows common firearms to be turned into fully-automatic weapons of war. Our legislation will prevent trafficking and seize the profits of wrongdoers intent on causing harm – key efforts needed to address our nation’s gun violence epidemic.”

The Preventing Illegal Weapons Trafficking Act of 2022 would: 

  • Direct the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of the Treasury to develop a coordinated national strategy to prevent or intercept the importation and trafficking of automatic gun conversion devices;
  • Ensure that proceeds from the illegal trafficking of automatic gun devices are subject to forfeiture; and 
  • Require that the Attorney General include data and information about illegal gun modification devices in the Justice Department’s annual firearms trafficking report.

Auto-sears and other gun conversion devices can be installed in about a minute, and 3-D printed or purchased online for less than $20. An investigation by The Trace and VICE News this March found that federal prosecutions involving gun conversion devices have increased over eight-fold from 2017-2021. Additionally the investigation reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) seized 1,500 weapons modified with auto sears in 2021, a five-fold increase from the year before .

