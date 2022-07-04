4.25 BILLION AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR ROLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a $4.25 billion agreement framework with Teva Pharmaceuticals and states regarding the generic drug manufacturer’s role in the opioid epidemic. Specific details of the settlement are still being finalized. Precise state allocations have yet to be disclosed, although the agreement would follow the same basic allocation structure as previous opioid settlements, including the landmark $26 billion agreement with opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson.

“This $4.25 billion agreement with Teva is a significant breakthrough in our fight to hold the entire addiction industry accountable for the devastation of the opioid epidemic. While we are still negotiating final details with Teva over precise terms, this agreement would provide yet another infusion of critical resources to combat the opioid crisis here in Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

Today’s announcement has no impact on the ongoing multistate price-fixing case Connecticut is leading against Teva.

