#Milford CT–On July 13, 2022, Milford Police took custody of Matthew Kealey, 50, a homeless man who had an active arrest warrant from an incident that occurred on 4/17/2022, where he was intoxicated and attempted to assault a Milford Police Officer in the area of Gulf Street and Buckingham Avenue.

