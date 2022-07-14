Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

SUMMER CONCERT SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Jul 14, 2022

New England Guitar Society Returns LIVE on July 23

          The Stratford Library will welcome back the popular New England Guitar Society in a live concert on Saturday, July 23 at 2 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

          The New England Guitar Society was established to create a nurturing environment for classical guitarists to meet, share ideas, perform, compose, teach and grow as musicians. Each season the society holds member meetings, and invites guest artists to perform public concerts and hold master classes at the Milford Arts Council and online.

 For the library concert NEGS will present a classical guitar journey with music by Johann Kaspar Mertz, Ludwig van Beethoven, Astor Piazzolla, Len Williams and Astor Piazzolla among others. The six musicians are Ed Dorne, Bobby Fritz, Karthikeya Lakoji, Suzan Maxey, Richard Vencus and John Maxwell Steinhoff.

The free concert will be held in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on July 23.  No reservations will be taken. 

For further information call the Library at: 203.385-4162.

This press release was made possible by:

