Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 10, 2022

The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams
targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,
they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or
quickly leave the scene where very little suspect information is available. Also, due to
the complexity of these cases, the victims most likely will not get their money or valuables
back.

There are numerous types of scams, and a few are described as follows:

  • The caller claimed to be a family member that has an illness or was arrested. This caller
    will put urgency into helping them and tell the victim not to contact anyone, especially
    the police.
  • The caller may claim to be a law enforcement official that has custody of the victim’s
    family member and would demand bail or funds for their release.
  • The caller may claim to be law enforcement stating that the victim’s Social Security
    Number or Bank Accounts have been “compromised.” The caller will ask personal
    information to “verify” the identity of the person they are calling, getting the victim’s
    information including Social Security and bank account numbers.

  • Random emails or texts with an urgent message are sent stating that one’s Social
    Security number, bank account, or any other personal accounts have been
    “compromised” and needs immediate attention.
  • Distraction scams where the suspect(s) “randomly” show up at the home of elderly
    residents pretending to be from a utility company, and then try to lure their way into
    the house. Once inside, one suspect will distract the victim, while another suspect will
    steal valuables.

If you receive a call you believe to be a scam:

  • Resist the urge to act immediately no matter how dramatic the story is.
  • Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger would not be able to answer.
    Check with a family member to see if the information is true.
  • Do not send cash, gift cards, or conduct money transfers. Once the scammer gets the
    money, it’s gone!
  • Do not give personal or bank account information by email, over the phone, or by
    logging into bank accounts as directed by the caller.
  • Do not respond to random calls, emails, or text messages that contact you for personal
    information. Find the contact information on your own to verify the legitimacy of any
    random solicitation.

Please keep the following in mind:

  • Do not let strangers into your home that have arrived unannounced and request access
    inside.
  • Police agencies do not contact families for bail money.

This press release is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Brush Fires

Jul 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Westfield Mall Flooding

Jun 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Woman Wedged

Jun 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Trumbull

Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

Aug 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fight At the Horseshoe

Aug 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Car Hits Utility Pole

Aug 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Attic Fire

Aug 9, 2022 Stephen Krauchick