Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams

targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,

they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or

quickly leave the scene where very little suspect information is available. Also, due to

the complexity of these cases, the victims most likely will not get their money or valuables

back.

There are numerous types of scams, and a few are described as follows:

The caller claimed to be a family member that has an illness or was arrested. This caller

will put urgency into helping them and tell the victim not to contact anyone, especially

the police.

family member and would demand bail or funds for their release.

Number or Bank Accounts have been “compromised.” The caller will ask personal

information to “verify” the identity of the person they are calling, getting the victim’s

information including Social Security and bank account numbers.

Random emails or texts with an urgent message are sent stating that one’s Social

Security number, bank account, or any other personal accounts have been

“compromised” and needs immediate attention.

residents pretending to be from a utility company, and then try to lure their way into

the house. Once inside, one suspect will distract the victim, while another suspect will

steal valuables.

If you receive a call you believe to be a scam:

Resist the urge to act immediately no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the caller’s identity. Ask questions that a stranger would not be able to answer.

Check with a family member to see if the information is true.

money, it’s gone!

logging into bank accounts as directed by the caller.

information. Find the contact information on your own to verify the legitimacy of any

random solicitation.

Please keep the following in mind:

Do not let strangers into your home that have arrived unannounced and request access

inside.

