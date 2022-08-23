Bridgeport News: Police Chief Search

Bridgeport, CT—Today the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) provided City officials with an status update regarding the Police Chief search for the City of Bridgeport.

Twenty-seven applications were submitted to IACP. Of the twenty-seven applications, nineteen were selected to move on the second phase. This phase involved an oral testing process designed by the IACP, where candidates were evaluated based on traits identified in the job analysis. A group of subject matter experts chosen by the IACP performed this evaluation.

As of August 10th, eleven out of the nineteen applicants had received an oral test score of at least 75. The third phase will be open to these eleven applicants. This will be a 100% weighted assessment center process that can involve different job-related exercises. The assessment center process will take place during the final week of August 2022. The preliminary results will be available by the first week of September.

A minimum score of 75% is required to pass each part of the application process. Candidates who pass part three will be listed in rank order on the established list. The top three candidates will be presented to the Mayor.