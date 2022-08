2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.

