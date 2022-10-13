Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Promote 11 To Detective

Oct 13, 2022

Bridgeport, CT– Mayor Ganim announced today that he has approved the promotion of eleven (11) police officers to join the ranks of the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. The Detective Bureau is the investigative division of the Police Department. Detectives assigned to the Bureau are responsible for the follow-up investigation of criminal offenses reported to the Department and for building a factual case file to be presented in court. Successful investigations are then forwarded to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s offices for prosecution.

The eleven officers to be promoted to Detective are: Carlos Vazquez, Jose Bahr, Robert Pascone, Phillip Norris, Jr., Victor Rodriguez, Jr., Joseph Cruz Ill, Alfred Cesar Aaron Rivera, John Knapp, Davon Polite, and Michael Davila.

