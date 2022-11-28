Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

HOLIDAY CONCERTS SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 28, 2022

Harmonica History, NEGS and Sister Cities Featured This Year

            The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will present three special holiday concerts on consecutive Sunday afternoons in December. The annual event is also the final program in celebration of the Library 125th anniversary year.  It is sponsored this year by the Janice Daponte Memorial Fund.

The concert schedule includes The World of Harmonica on December 4, The New England Guitar Society on December 11 and The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus set for December 18.  The concerts, held in the Library’s Lovell Room at 2 pm each Sunday, are free and open to the public. 

 The World of Harmonica is presented by harmonica virtuoso Bob Hennessy and is an effort to expand the awareness of the instrument.  Using Story Telling, Historical Facts and playing the instrument in many styles including holiday classics, Hennessy tells the story and plays the music that will open ears and minds to this unique instrument. The program includes a PowerPoint presentation.

 The New England Guitar Society is a favorite of Stratford Library audiences and have visited Stratford for many years now.  NEGS offers the best of classical guitar in a seasonal mood for the December 11 concert.  The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus is Stratford’s own choir which represents the town on an international level.  Their holiday concert on December 18 will conclude the Library’s holiday music series.  

For further information call the library at: 203.385-4162 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Stratford News: Bank Robbery

Nov 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Pedestrian Struck

Nov 11, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

HOLIDAY CONCERTS SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Nov 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Nov 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: What’s Going On At Joe’s American Bar and Grill?

Nov 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Final 2022 Thanksgiving Weekend traffic stats

Nov 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick