HOLIDAY CONCERTS SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Harmonica History, NEGS and Sister Cities Featured This Year

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will present three special holiday concerts on consecutive Sunday afternoons in December . The annual event is also the final program in celebration of the Library 125th anniversary year. It is sponsored this year by the Janice Daponte Memorial Fund.

The concert schedule includes The World of Harmonica on December 4, The New England Guitar Society on December 11 and The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus set for December 18. The concerts, held in the Library’s Lovell Room at 2 pm each Sunday, are free and open to the public.

The World of Harmonica is presented by harmonica virtuoso Bob Hennessy and is an effort to expand the awareness of the instrument. Using Story Telling, Historical Facts and playing the instrument in many styles including holiday classics, Hennessy tells the story and plays the music that will open ears and minds to this unique instrument. The program includes a PowerPoint presentation.

The New England Guitar Society is a favorite of Stratford Library audiences and have visited Stratford for many years now. NEGS offers the best of classical guitar in a seasonal mood for the December 11 concert. The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus is Stratford’s own choir which represents the town on an international level. Their holiday concert on December 18 will conclude the Library’s holiday music series.

For further information call the library at: 203.385-4162 or visit its website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

