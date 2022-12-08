Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford Health Department Maintains National Accreditation Status through the Public Health Accreditation Board  

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 8, 2022

Maintaining Accreditation through PHAB Ensures the Stratford Health Department’s Capacity to Continue to Evolve, Improve and Advance  

Stratford, CT (Wednesday, December, 7th, 2022) — The Stratford Health Department today announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).  “We are so pleased to again be acknowledged by PHAB and hope this announcement of our reaccreditation, coming on the heels of the ever-evolving public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our funders and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community” said Andrea Boissevain, the Health Director for the town of Stratford.    

The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, the Stratford Health Department has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and can continue to evolve, improve and advance, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of Stratford.  

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.  

“It is no surprise that our Health Department, even following several years of unimaginable challenges of keeping residents informed and safe, continues to maintain a high standard of performance. Congratulations to the entire department on this national recognition and thank you for all your hard work,” said Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick.   

The Stratford Health Department achieved national initial accreditation status through PHAB in May of 2016, after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met a set of quality standards and measures. Today’s announcement goes a step further by demonstrating that the Stratford Health Department continues its efforts in being a standard-bearer of the community.  

The Stratford Health Department is committed to improving the quality of life for the Stratford community by promoting health and well-being, prevention of disease, and by assuring a clean and safe environment. The department is made up of several divisions including environmental health, public health nursing, community health, public health emergency preparedness, and school-based health services.   

“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the accreditation program where the Stratford Health Department, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “In so doing, these health departments are assuring their communities that the value of accreditation is long-term — not a one-time recognition — and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st-century organization.”   

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. PHAB-accredited health departments demonstrate great leadership by placing their work for peer review, to using the feedback obtained during the process to improve the services they provide to their communities.   

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

HOLIDAY CONCERTS SET AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Nov 28, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Bank Robbery

Nov 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Nov 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Kitchen Fire

Dec 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Health Department Maintains National Accreditation Status through the Public Health Accreditation Board  

Dec 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Disorderly Conduct

Dec 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot In The Foot

Dec 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick