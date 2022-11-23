Westport News: Fire On The Outside Of A House

#Westport CT–At 3:02 today (11/22/2022), the Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Rocky Ridge Road. Upon arrival, a fire was observed on the front right corner of the house. Firefighters deployed a 1 ¾ inch hand line and quickly extinguished the fire. Westport Truck Company 1 found and extinguished the fire that extended to the interior of the second-floor bedroom.

The power to the house was disconnected by the power company and the homeowner was working with an electrician to restore power. The homeowner was not displaced at the time of this report.