Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 27, 2022

#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-854-3043 or Sergeant David Orr at 203-854-3008. Anonymous tips can be sent to any of the anonymous tip contacts below.

Arrested: Teresa Martinez, 36 of 23 Freeman Street, Bridgeport Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor, Trafficking in Persons and Risk of Injury to a Minor

Bond: $1,500,000

Arrested: Eugene Luini, 60, of 73 Autumn Lane, Stamford.

Charges: Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor and Risk of Injury to a Minor

Bond: $1,500,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

