Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Narcotics and Firearm Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 22, 2022

Information received leads to surveillance resulting in an arrest for a firearm and narcotics.
On December 13, 2022 the Norwalk Police Special Services Division received detailed information that
an individual was armed with a handgun and selling drugs in the South Norwalk area. Officers
conducted surveillance and located the subject who matched the information they were given.
The subject was safely detained and found to be in possession of a fully loaded Taurus semi-automatic
handgun, with its hammer cocked back. He was also in possession of crack cocaine, powder cocaine,
marijuana, scales and drug paraphernalia. Along with the above, the subject also had $22,785 dollars in
US Currency which was seized and will be applied for under asset forfeiture laws.
The subject was arrested and is identified as:
Sequon Satawhite (DOB 12-3-1999)(Norwalk)
Charges:
2 counts Possession of a Controlled Substance. CGS. 21a-279(a)(1)
2 counts Sale of Narcotics. CGS .21a-277(a)(1)A
1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CGS. 21a-267
1 count Illegal Sale of Cannabis. PA. 21-1(13b1A).
1 count Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. CGS. 29-35(a)
Bond: $200,00
Court date: 12-20-22
The Investigation is ongoing.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Kitchen Fire

Dec 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk Westport

Merritt Crash

Dec 1, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Narcotics and Firearm Arrest

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

JUVENILE CAR THIEF ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick