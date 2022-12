#Norwalk CT- #ctfire– Norwalk Fire responded to a kitchen fire on 152 Westport ave. The call came in at 1222 pm. This was a five story elderly housing unit. One occupant was able to safely evacuate her apartment with no injuries.

There was fire & smoke damage to the apartment and water damage to the floors below. The apartment was posted unfit for occupancy, displacing one. No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation

