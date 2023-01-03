Applications For Operation Fuel Now Open

Applications for Operation Fuel, which provides emergency energy and utility assistance to Connecticut households facing financial challenges, are now open and available at www.operationfuel.org. Applicants can receive grants of up to $1,000 to heating customers earning up to the state median income, which is currently $66,270 for individuals and $127,443 for households of four. Applicants can visit www.operationfuel.org/gethelp/ for aid, with applications available online or in-person at a fuel bank partnering with Operation Fuel. The program’s website says that applicants should gather proof of the last four weeks of income for all household members, the name of their fuel vendors for deliverable fuel customers, or their utility bill and payment history for electric/gas/water customers.

This press release was made possible by: