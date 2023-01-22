Bridgeport News: Fatal Accident Investigated

#Bridgeport CT– On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1827 hours the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, and parties are now arguing. A female caller stated a female operator involved in the accident is trapped in her vehicle and going into cardiac arrest. A second caller stated the parties are still arguing on the scene.

American Medical Response, Bridgeport Fire E3/E4, and the Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, an officer stated, he observed six vehicles with damage. He also observed AMR giving medical assistance to an unresponsive elderly female and two young males from a separate vehicle. The elderly female and the two young males were transported to Bridgeport Hospital. The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was notified and responded to the scene.

The elderly female succumbed to her injuries, moments after arriving at Bridgeport Hospital. The elderly female was identified as, 74-year-old Gladys Andrade of Bridgeport, Ct. The Next of Kin was notified by Bridgeport Hospital’s Staff and The Bridgeport Police Department. The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Gladys Andrade’s family and friends.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team reconstructed the scene and obtained video of the serious crash.

A silver 2014 Nissan Pathfinder bearing Ct. registration AL99149, being operated by 22-year-old Yuri Barral of Bridgeport, Ct. was traveling west on Linen Ave. and crashed into the rear of a gray 2022 Honda CRV, bearing Ct. registration BH23653, being operated by 74-year-old Gladys Andrade.

The impact pushed, the 2022 Honda CRV into an oncoming silver 2015 Dodge Charger bearing Ct. registration AX69722, being operated by 27-year-old Brandon Viera of Bridgeport, Ct., and several parked vehicles.

The Police Serious Crash Team is continually conducting interviews for the crash. The Fatal Crash was assigned to Officer E. Quiles. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Quiles at 475-422-6141 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.