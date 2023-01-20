Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests

#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Colon, Orlando

DOB 1/25/1989

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss w/intent Narcotic Substance

Bond $50,000.00

Maldonado, Norberto R

DOB 9/20/1956

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss w/intent Narcotic Substance

Bond $50,000.00

Nieves, Ira Quentin

11/22/1991

Operation of Drug Factory

Carrying Pistol w/o Permit

Poss intent sell/dispense Narcotic

Bond $100,000.00

Reyes, Robert

1/10/1989

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss W/intent Narcotic Substance

Failure Store Firearm Re: Minors Accs

Risk of Injury To Child

Stealing firearm

Criminal Poss firearm/ammo/dfns Weapon

Bond $150,000.00

Rodriguez, Shamarie E

11/24/1991

Operation of Drug Factory

Poss W/intent Narcotic Substance

Failure Store Firearm Re: Minor Accs

Risk of Injury To Child

Stealing Firearm

Bond $100,000.00

This is the 6th firearm recovery this year by TNT.