Bridgeport News: Home Invasion/Robbery

Jan 30, 2023 , , , ,

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police received a 911 call at 0909hrs on a preliminary report of a burglary in progress I the 600th block of Brooks St. BPD units were dispatched and on-scene reports indicated a home invasion took place with a woman and her two children home. The male parties displayed a firearm and fled the residence with the female’s cellphone. AMR was dispatched to the scene for evaluation of any injuries. This is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Jeff Holtz 203-581-5293 or the BPT PD at 203-576-TIPS.

