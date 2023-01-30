Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 30, 2023

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.

The Bridgeport Police Department (B.P.D.) Detective Bureau is requesting assistance from the public in identifying this robbery suspect. Please review the attached photographs taken from video surveillance.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at 203-581-5245 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

