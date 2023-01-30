Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.

The Bridgeport Police Department (B.P.D.) Detective Bureau is requesting assistance from the public in identifying this robbery suspect. Please review the attached photographs taken from video surveillance.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at 203-581-5245 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.