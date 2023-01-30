Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery

#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.

The Bridgeport Police Department (B.P.D.) Detective Bureau is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the robbery suspects. Please review the attached photographs taken from video surveillance.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at 203-581-5245 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.