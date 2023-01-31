Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Stratford Health Department to Offer Free Health Screenings

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 31, 2023
Stratford CT – The Stratford Health Department will be conducting free health screenings under their “Know Your Numbers” campaign at Town Hall, the Stratford Library, South End Community Center and Stratford YMCA. February is American Heart Month and the Stratford Health Department is encouraging all residents to participate in free heart health screenings.  

Dates: 

  • Wednesday, February 1st, 2023        10:00 AM –12:00 PM (Town Hall) 
  • Wednesday, February 8th, 2023        10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Stratford Library) 
  • Wednesday, February 15th, 2023      10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (South End Community Center) 
  • Wednesday, February 22nd 2023       10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Stratford YMCA) 

“Know Your Numbers” campaign is part of an overall strategy created by the Health Improvement Alliance, comprised of Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, community health centers Optimus and Southwest and health departments of Bridgeport, Stratford, Fairfield, Trumbull, Monroe and Milford.  

“We want to raise awareness of heart disease and diabetes among residents of Stratford, especially the underserved,” said Andrea Boissevain, Stratford’s Health Director, adding “this campaign helps people make informed health decisions based on their own personal health data.” 

The “Know Your Numbers” campaign teaches individuals the link between personal health data such as blood pressure, blood sugar and overall health. Promoting free health screenings connects people with information about their health, connecting them with primary care doctors. Visit www.gethealthct.org or https://www.stratfordct.gov/KYN for more information on Know Your Numbers.  

For questions, please call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090.  

