Stratford News: Construction Site Accident

At approx. 7:55am Stratford Fire Rescue was dispatched to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge for a 55-year-old female who had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge below.

Stratford Fire Rescue responded to the scene with Car 3, Engine 1, Tac 5, Truck 1,

Marine Rescue 233, and Safety Car 5. Under the command of Assistant Chief Mike

Camperlengo, Stratford Firefighters using Marine 233 moored alongside the barge.

Stratford Firefighters and Stratford EMS Paramedics treated, stabilized, and using a rope rescue system extricated the 55-year-old female who had fallen through a 3’x5’opening and fell approx. 40-50 feet landing on a construction barge below.

The Devon Bridge is currently under repairs on the southbound side. The female is an

employee of Mohawk North East, the contractor repairing the bridge. She suffered

serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Stratford EMS.

The rescue involved a team-oriented effort of all Stratford Public Safety Departments

including Dispatch, Fire, Police, and EMS.

