Stratford

Stratford News: Construction Site Accident

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 31, 2023

At approx. 7:55am Stratford Fire Rescue was dispatched to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge for a 55-year-old female who had fallen through a hole in the bridge and landed on a construction barge below.

Stratford Fire Rescue responded to the scene with Car 3, Engine 1, Tac 5, Truck 1,

Marine Rescue 233, and Safety Car 5. Under the command of Assistant Chief Mike

Camperlengo, Stratford Firefighters using Marine 233 moored alongside the barge.

Stratford Firefighters and Stratford EMS Paramedics treated, stabilized, and using a rope rescue system extricated the 55-year-old female who had fallen through a 3’x5’opening and fell approx. 40-50 feet landing on a construction barge below.

The Devon Bridge is currently under repairs on the southbound side. The female is an

employee of Mohawk North East, the contractor repairing the bridge. She suffered

serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Stratford EMS.

The rescue involved a team-oriented effort of all Stratford Public Safety Departments

including Dispatch, Fire, Police, and EMS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

