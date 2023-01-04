Westport News: To Catch A Preditor

#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#seymoure

recording. At the end of the recording SASTRUM leaves in a vehicle bearing a Connecticut registration plate. This registration plate returned the necessary information to identify the alleged suspect as Paul Sastrum. An arrest warrant was applied for and ultimately granted charging SASTRUM with the above referenced crime. On December 28th , 2022, SASTRUM was charged with the above referenced crimes while at Stamford Superior Court. He was held on a $250,000.00 bond with a court date of December 28th , 2022.