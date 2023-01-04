Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: To Catch A Preditor

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 4, 2023

#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th

recording. At the end of the recording SASTRUM leaves in a vehicle bearing a Connecticut registration plate. This registration plate returned the necessary information to identify the alleged suspect as Paul Sastrum. An arrest warrant was applied for and ultimately granted charging SASTRUM with the above referenced crime. On December 28th , 2022, SASTRUM was charged with the above referenced crimes while at Stamford Superior Court. He was held on a $250,000.00 bond with a court date of December 28th , 2022.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

