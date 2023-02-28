Bridgeport News: Person Shot On William Street

Police UPDATE:

On February 27, 2023, at approximately 5:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 200 block of William Street. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call from a citizen reporting a vehicle had crashed in this area as well. Police and medical personnel responded to the 200 block of William Street and located a motor vehicle accident scene and a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, a 22-year-old Stratford man, was transported to the hospital via AMR Ambulance where he is listed in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. Several shell casings and other items of value were observed along William Street between Barnum Avenue & East Washington Avenue. The crime scene is currently being processed by members of the Detective Bureau’s Identification Unit. Police activity is expected in this area for the next several hours.

2023-02-27@5:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been shot in the 200 block of William Street. Witnesses told me that there were multiple shots fired between two different guns. Witnesses said the person shot was in a car. Detectives are just starting their investigation.