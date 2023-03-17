The Town of Fairfield has been designated a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Fairfield is one of seven towns in the state to become part of this network. AARP’snetwork, an affiliate of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program is part of an international campaign to help communities prepare

for rapidly aging populations.

It is projected by AARP that by 2030, one of every five people in the U.S. will be 65 or older and

that by 2035, the number of adults older than 65 will be greater than the number of children under

18.

“Age-Friendly Fairfield is a town-wide initiative to further our efforts to make our community a great place to grow up and grow old,” First Selectwoman Kupchick said. “This exciting initiative will be a significant, comprehensive, and challenging effort, yet will provide immense benefits to the entire Town. I want to thank and acknowledge Human & Social Services Director Julie DeMarco, and Senior Center Director Brenda Steele, for spearheading this effort on behalf of the Town.”

As a member of the AARP Age-Friendly Network, Fairfield commits to assessing the challenges of its aging population and identifying policies, programs, and new ideas that will improve the quality of life for all ages in the community – in collaboration with residents, communities, and partners. Fairfield will gain access to national and global research, community networks, planning models and best practices to improve livability for all ages, abilities, and needs.

The three-to-five-year process looks at civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support and health services, housing, outdoor spaces, and buildings, respect and social inclusion, social participation, and transportation. There is no cost to becoming an Age-Friendly community.

The Age-Friendly Fairfield initiative, led by the Human Services Department in partnership with Fairfield Senior Advocates, will incorporate an advisory group of community stakeholders. “The process will begin with a comprehensive survey, coordinated by Fairfield Senior Advocates and

Fairfield University,” Human Service Director Julie DeMarco said, “as well as a listening session with residents to identify community age-friendly needs and opportunities.”

Town Department heads will also contribute to this process with their guidance and input.

Email AgeFriendlyFairfield@fairfieldct.org if you are interested in participating in the initiative or have any questions.

