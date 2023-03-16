Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Raid On Undocumented Dispensary

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 16, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On 14 March 2023, the Tactical Narcotics Team served a search and seizure warrant on Moon Rock and Roll, a smoke shop, located at 4615 Main Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Tactical Narcotics Team entered the premises, observing over 75% of all visible products sold were some form of marijuana. The Tactical Narcotics Team arrested the owner, Wenke Chen of Corona, New York, and three employees: Avery Campbell of Bridgeport, CT, Tatiana Diaz of Stratford, CT, and Dabnus Ulmer of Bridgeport, CT.

The Tactical Narcotics Team also seized over 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, approximately 1700 pre-rolled joints, and hundreds of wax, pens, and edibles. Additionally, the Tactical Narcotics Team seized over $4700 in cash and various sales equipment. An investigation is ongoing pertaining to the scope of the operation.

Charges and Bond:

The owner, Wenke Chen was arrested for operating a marijuana dispensary without a license and possession with the intent to sell 1 kilogram or more of marijuana. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

The three employees were arrested for the illegal sale of marijuana and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance without a license. They were held on a $1000 bond.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

