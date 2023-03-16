Bridgeport News: Raid On Undocumented Dispensary

#Bridgeport CT–On 14 March 2023, the Tactical Narcotics Team served a search and seizure warrant on Moon Rock and Roll, a smoke shop, located at 4615 Main Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Tactical Narcotics Team entered the premises, observing over 75% of all visible products sold were some form of marijuana. The Tactical Narcotics Team arrested the owner, Wenke Chen of Corona, New York, and three employees: Avery Campbell of Bridgeport, CT, Tatiana Diaz of Stratford, CT, and Dabnus Ulmer of Bridgeport, CT.

The Tactical Narcotics Team also seized over 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, approximately 1700 pre-rolled joints, and hundreds of wax, pens, and edibles. Additionally, the Tactical Narcotics Team seized over $4700 in cash and various sales equipment. An investigation is ongoing pertaining to the scope of the operation.

Charges and Bond:

The owner, Wenke Chen was arrested for operating a marijuana dispensary without a license and possession with the intent to sell 1 kilogram or more of marijuana. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

The three employees were arrested for the illegal sale of marijuana and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance without a license. They were held on a $1000 bond.