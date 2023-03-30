Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

How about some likes for a trucker who stopped his rounds to save a man and dog from a burning car. As I first reported tonight at 8:11pm, firefighters were called to a car fire on I-95 near exit 19. As Assistant Fire Chief Gomola pulled up to the scene you can see a truck to the right that was protecting the scene from oncoming cars. Assistant Chief Gomola told me that a trucker from Maine pulled the man from the car, pulled him to a safe spot, and then went in to rescue the man’s German Shepherd in the back seat. The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries and Fairfield’s Animal Control came to take the dog for the night. Way to go trucker and first responders!

Post navigation