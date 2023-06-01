BRIDGEPORT NEWS: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION No. 12

#Bridgeport CT–On February 17, 2023, 68-year-old Jeffrey Lindo of Bridgeport CT was assaulted at his home during a domestic dispute. Mr. Lindo resided in the 100 block of Charles Street with his daughter and grandson. On February 20, 2023, Mr. Lindo was found unresponsive inside his home and pronounced deceased. In mid-May 2023, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted the Bridgeport Police Department with the cause and manner of death. The cause of death is complications of blunt impact injury of the head with subdural hemorrhage. The manner of death is homicide.

The suspect in the February 17, 2023, assault of Jeffrey Lindo, and subsequent death, has been identified as his grandson Kareem Williams DOB 4-4-1999.

Today, an arrest warrant was secured and served on Kareem Williams charging him with Manslaughter in the 1st Degree CGS 53a-55. Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 1, 2023. Bond is $350,000.00.

Thank you, Detective Brian Coyne for bringing this case to conclusion. Additional gratitude goes to the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force. They did an excellent job taking the suspect into custody safely and without incident.