Bridgeport News: Cooling Centers

Jul 27, 2023

The City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Activate Cooling Center Protocol During the Last Week of July

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport EOC in conjunction with Mayor Ganim advises all residents to take caution and seek refuge in cooling centers during normal business hours. Residents may utilize any of the locations listed below to seek shelter during periods of heat and increased health risk for those who have asthma. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the heat. Homeless communities may also visit shelters to seek refuge during the air quality advisory by calling 211.

Cooling Centers:

Senior Centers (Open weekdays only)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (8:00am- 3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00am- 3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (8:00am-3:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (8:00am- 3:00pm)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9:00am- 9:00pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street, Mon (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm- 8:00pm) Wed (12:00pm- 8:00pm) Thurs (10:00am- 6:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am -5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

