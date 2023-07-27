Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Police Need Your Help

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 27, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– The case officer is requesting the publics assistance in identifying possible witnesses and/or suspects depicted in the attached photos.  These photos were taken on the night of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth Mckenna, at 203-581-5245.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

The 8-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.

BPD CFS No. 23-59908 – BPD DB Case No. 23D-1082 / Aggravated Assault with a Firearm / 200 block of Orchard Street


On July 23, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm ShotSpotter alerted to (16) rounds discharged within the 300 block of Orchard Street and another (4) rounds discharged within the 300 block of Spring St.  ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

A few minutes later the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received reports of a person shot in the ear within the 200 block of Orchard Street.  Police and medics responded to the area and located an 8-year-old child suffering from an injury to his ear.  The victim and his mother were transported to an area hospital where the 8-year-old child was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the ear.  The mother was uninjured.  Both were visiting family residing on the eastside of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured.  The family is visiting from central NY state. 

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.  At this point it does not appear the mother and son were the intended targets.  A crime scene was located near the intersection of Orchard Street & Spring Street where multiple items of evidence were collected. Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation.

Numerous police officers along with the Chief of Police responded to this incident with great concern for the wellbeing of this child and the entire Bridgeport community.  The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth Mckenna, at 203-581-5245.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Cooling Centers

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On The West Side

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Hazmat Due To Propane Leak

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

TOWN OF STRATFORD INITIATES COOLING CENTER PROTOCOL 

Jul 27, 2023 Alex
Westport

Westport Cooling

Jul 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick