Bridgeport News: Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– The case officer is requesting the publics assistance in identifying possible witnesses and/or suspects depicted in the attached photos. These photos were taken on the night of the incident.

The 8-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.

BPD CFS No. 23-59908 – BPD DB Case No. 23D-1082 / Aggravated Assault with a Firearm / 200 block of Orchard Street



On July 23, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm ShotSpotter alerted to (16) rounds discharged within the 300 block of Orchard Street and another (4) rounds discharged within the 300 block of Spring St. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

A few minutes later the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received reports of a person shot in the ear within the 200 block of Orchard Street. Police and medics responded to the area and located an 8-year-old child suffering from an injury to his ear. The victim and his mother were transported to an area hospital where the 8-year-old child was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound (graze) to the ear. The mother was uninjured. Both were visiting family residing on the eastside of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured. The family is visiting from central NY state.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. At this point it does not appear the mother and son were the intended targets. A crime scene was located near the intersection of Orchard Street & Spring Street where multiple items of evidence were collected. Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation.

Numerous police officers along with the Chief of Police responded to this incident with great concern for the wellbeing of this child and the entire Bridgeport community. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth Mckenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.