Bridgeport News: Man Shot On The West Side



#Bridgeport CT– On July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wound to his left hand and left knee.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. The victim, a 22-year-old Stratford man, was uncooperative with Detectives and would only say he was traveling alone in his car somewhere on the westside of the City when he was shot. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective Albert Palatiello, at 203-581-5226. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.