Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On The West Side

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 26, 2023


#Bridgeport CT– On July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wound to his left hand and left knee.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. The victim, a 22-year-old Stratford man, was uncooperative with Detectives and would only say he was traveling alone in his car somewhere on the westside of the City when he was shot. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective Albert Palatiello, at 203-581-5226. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

