Person Stabbed In Bridgeport

Tuesday 2023-07-26@ At 4:18 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call informing them that a man had been stabbed on Kossuth Avenue. According to initial reports from the scene, the person had suffered a stab wound on the arm. The officers who arrived at the location mentioned that the injured person was not cooperating.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
