Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Person Stabbed In Bridgeport

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 26, 2023

Tuesday 2023-07-26@ At 4:18 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call informing them that a man had been stabbed on Kossuth Avenue. According to initial reports from the scene, the person had suffered a stab wound on the arm. The officers who arrived at the location mentioned that the injured person was not cooperating.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On The West Side

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

All Is Well In Ganimville

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Down

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Connecticut Begins Phasing OutGasoline Engines

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On The West Side

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Person Stabbed In Bridgeport

Jul 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick