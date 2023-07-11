Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest Made

Jul 11, 2023

#Bridgeport CT— On July 10, 2023, Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad confirmed with law enforcement officers in Fulton County Georgia that they had in their custody 58-year-old Anthony Marion of Bridgeport CT.  Marion is wanted out of Bridgeport CT for the December 3, 2020, assault of Gregory Williams that resulted in his death on October 10, 2022.  Mr. Williams was 68 at the time of his death.     

Anthony Marion will be held in Georgia as a fugitive from justice.  He is pending extradition back to Connecticut where he will be charged with CT GEN STAT 53a-54a Murder.  Bond is 1.5 million dollars.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Exceptional/remarkable work by Detective Keith Hanson.  He was able to secure an arrest warrant for Marion in under 3 months.  The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Williams family.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Leave a Reply

